At Concept17, we supply and install premium bespoke designed German and British kitchens from our showrooms in Leeds and Batley. Offering unique traditional, contemporary and modern designs that fit our client’s needs, these kitchens far exceed the quality and craftsmanship supplied by the “Big Brand Brochure” suppliers and all come expertly fitted by our experienced and highly qualified team.
- Services
- Kitchen Planning Kitchen Fitting
- Kitchen Supply
- Service areas
- Leeds and UK
- Address
-
Redbrick Mills 218 Bradford Rd Batley WF17 6JF 01924 465541
WF17 6JF Leeds, UK
United Kingdom
+44-1924465541 concept17.co.uk