ANSTEY Architects is an approachable design driven practice . We believe that interior design, landscape and architecture seamlessly work together to form spaces that delight, intrigue and captivate. Our holistic approach services a cross section of clients from luxury homes through to larger developments. Our experience across the spectrum of building typologies creates a single go to opportunity for clients needing great design, commercial sensitivity and a practice professionalism and integrity.
- Services
- Professional Architecture
- Interior design
- landscape design
- Service areas
- Benoni and South Africa
- Company awards
- South African Council of Shopping Centres Award—best overall development over 25000 sqm—Mooi Rivier Mall, Potchefstroom, South Africa
- Address
-
Farrarmere
1501 Benoni, South Africa
South Africa
+27-726384025 www.anstey.co.za