Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Anstey Architects
Architects in Benoni, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    ANSTEY Architects is an approachable design driven practice . We believe that interior design, landscape and architecture seamlessly work together to form spaces that delight, intrigue and captivate. Our holistic approach services a cross section of clients from luxury homes through to larger developments. Our experience across the spectrum of building typologies creates a single go to opportunity for clients needing great design, commercial sensitivity and a practice professionalism and integrity.

    Services
    • Professional Architecture
    • Interior design
    • landscape design
    Service areas
    Benoni and South Africa
    Company awards
    South African Council of Shopping Centres Award—best overall development over 25000 sqm—Mooi Rivier Mall, Potchefstroom, South Africa
    Address
    Farrarmere
    1501 Benoni, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-726384025 www.anstey.co.za
      Add SEO element