Aluglass Bautech is a well-established manufacturer and supplier of exceptional quality products for the high end residential and commercial customers. We focus on customised acoustic treatment, specialised glass solutions and technical sun control. We install across South Africa and into Sub-Saharan Africa.
Our product range includes:
- variflex® · mobile acoustic partitions
- varikust® · acoustic doors
- varikust® FIRE · acoustic fire doors
- absorption panels · fabricmate & slotted veneer
- glassflex® · shopfronts, facades, curtain walls & cladding
- sunflex · frameless glass sliding & stacking doors
- varifold® · non-acoustic folding doors
- showerflex® · shower enclosures
- solux® · technical sun control & blinds
- solamark® · range of awnings
- glassbricks
- Services
- acoustic treatment products
- framed and frameless glass solutions
- sun control solutions
- Service areas
- South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
- Address
-
25 Fountain Road
1609 Edenvale, South Africa
South Africa
+27-114518400 www.aluglass.co.za
Legal disclosure
ISO9001 Quality Management System
Members of :
- South African Institute of Architects
- AAAMSA
- SASEMA
- SAGGA