Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited
Doors in Edenvale, South Africa
    • AVANI HOTEL & CASINO – WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA, Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Commercial spaces Glass Amber/Gold
    AVANI HOTEL & CASINO – WINDHOEK, NAMIBIA
    EXXARO HEAD OFFICE - CENTURION, Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Commercial spaces Wood
    EXXARO HEAD OFFICE - CENTURION
    Private Residence Blair Atholl, Lanseria, Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Glass doors Glass
    Private Residence Blair Atholl, Lanseria, Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Modern bathroom Glass
    Private Residence Blair Atholl, Lanseria, Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Study/office Plywood
    Private Residence Blair Atholl, Lanseria
    ACCENTURE – WATERFALL PARK, JOHANNESBURG, Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Commercial spaces Glass
    ACCENTURE – WATERFALL PARK, JOHANNESBURG, Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Commercial spaces Glass
    ACCENTURE – WATERFALL PARK, JOHANNESBURG, Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Aluglass Bautech (Pty) Limited Commercial spaces
    ACCENTURE – WATERFALL PARK, JOHANNESBURG

    Aluglass Bautech is a well-established manufacturer and supplier of exceptional quality products for the high end residential and commercial customers. We focus on customised acoustic treatment, specialised glass solutions and technical sun control. We install across South Africa and into Sub-Saharan Africa.

    Our product range includes:

    • variflex® · mobile acoustic partitions
    • varikust® · acoustic doors
    • varikust® FIRE · acoustic fire doors
    • absorption panels · fabricmate & slotted veneer
    • glassflex® · shopfronts, facades, curtain walls & cladding
    • sunflex · frameless glass sliding & stacking doors
    • varifold® · non-acoustic folding doors
    • showerflex® · shower enclosures
    • solux® · technical sun control & blinds
    • solamark® · range of awnings
    • glassbricks
    Services
    • acoustic treatment products
    • framed and frameless glass solutions
    • sun control solutions
    Service areas
    South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
    Address
    25 Fountain Road
    1609 Edenvale, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-114518400 www.aluglass.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    ISO9001 Quality Management System

    Members of :

    • South African Institute of Architects
    • AAAMSA
    • SASEMA
    • SAGGA
