Geyser Installations & Repairs Centurion 0714866959(No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Lyttelton, South Africa
Reviews (4)
Services

  • geyser installations
  • geyser repairs
  • geyser maintenance
Price/hr: R450

10% discount on all clients
Availability: Within a week
Centurion
R950
Geyser Installations & Repairs Centurion 0714866959(No Call Out Fee)

    Repair of Geyser at Centurion Lifestyle centre Centurion
    Maintenance of Geysers at Hennopspark High school in Centurion
    Installations of twenty geysers at NG KERK LYTTLETON

    geyser installations

    We offer the following: 


    Expert and qualified personnel for the opening of drainsRepairing or replacement of leaking or burst geysersRepairing of water leakages caused from leaking, cracked or burst pipesUnblocking of blocked drainsRepair or replacement of leaking or broken Safety and Pressure valvesGeyser tripping problemsRepairs to leaking toiletsRepairs or replacement of leaking or broken tapsRepairs to geyser overflow problemsReplacement of faulty geyser elements or thermostatsInstallation of Isolator SwitchesRepair to leaking or cracked bathsDetecting and repairing of no hot water supply from the geyserSupply and fitment of Geyserwise energy control units to effectively reduce energy consumptionSupply and fitment of Solar GeysersServices offered in accordance with South African National Standard (SANS 10254)Leak Detection




    geyser repairs

    PLUMBING SERVICES 

    24-Hour emergency plumbing services and repairs: 


    We offer prompt service and immediate reaction;Our plumbers are equipped with cellular phones for efficient communication;We have qualified and trained personnel;We offer service 7 days a week, 24 hours per day;Our rates and tariffs are excellent;All our vehicles are in good working condition to ensure efficient, reliable and speedy service;We guarantee our workmanship;We offer quality materials and parts;We are operational in all areas of Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand and Johannesburg.




    geyser maintenance

    ELECTRICAL SERVICES 

    We offer a wide variety of electrical services like: 


    Tracing of electrical wires, Fault finding.Installation of Lights, Fans, Isolators and Timer switches.Replacement of wires, circuit breakers and general switches.We can also assist with Load Scheduling inside your DB board.

    Service areas
    • Centurion
    • Lyttelton, South Africa
    Address
    184 Panorama street , Rooihuiskraal ,Centurion
    0154 Lyttelton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-714866959 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    awesome services for these geyser specialists keep up the good work
    10 months ago
    Project date: August 2021
    Burst Geyser Replacements Centurion 0716260952 (No Call Out Fees)
    I am really impressed by your service regards Johnson
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2019
    Centurion Plumbers Rooihuiskraal 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    Thank you for helping me during lockdown period of corona virus
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2020
    Show all 4 reviews
