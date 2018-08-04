Your browser is out-of-date.

von Bruun (PTY) ltd
Architects in Kempton Park, South Africa
    • House Lo Drago reburbsihment, von Bruun (PTY) ltd von Bruun (PTY) ltd Modern living room Iron/Steel White
    House Lo Drago reburbsihment, von Bruun (PTY) ltd von Bruun (PTY) ltd Modern living room Iron/Steel Brown
    House Lo Drago reburbsihment
    Private Residence, Eye of Africa Estate, von Bruun (PTY) ltd von Bruun (PTY) ltd Single family home Iron/Steel Grey
    Private Residence, Eye of Africa Estate, von Bruun (PTY) ltd von Bruun (PTY) ltd Prefabricated Home Aluminium/Zinc Grey
    Private Residence, Eye of Africa Estate
    Zink Mine Northern Cape, von Bruun (PTY) ltd von Bruun (PTY) ltd Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Beige
    Zink Mine Northern Cape, von Bruun (PTY) ltd von Bruun (PTY) ltd Commercial spaces Iron/Steel White
    Zink Mine Northern Cape
    Full Service Architectural Design, Procurement and Project Management. Specializing in ABT, Green and Light Steel Frame Design and Construction.
    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Light Steel Frame Design
    • Constrcution
    • Procurement
    • Project Management
    • Interior Design
    • Kit Homes
    • Commercial
    • Residential
    • Industrial
    • Mines
    • Solar Power
    • Grey Water
    • Eco
    • Green
    • ABT
    Service areas
    • South Africa
    • Malawi
    • Botswana
    • Namibia
    • Mozambique
    • Zambia
    • Africa
    Address
    6 Brink Avenue, Pomona x3
    1619 Kempton Park, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-824411248 www.vonbruun.com
