Artworks Unlimited creates artistic excellence in sculptural and two dimensional design projects since 1990.

Artworks Unlimited specialise in:

Murals, design, airbrushing, sculpting, molding, casting, fiberglass cladding,special effects painting, 3D promotional material, steel and timber constructions etc..

Artworks Unlimited was established in 1990 with the growing demand for architectural cladding, exclusive design, sculpture and murals. Our reputation has been earned, on some of South Africa’s major construction projects,creating fantasy environments for the casino industry, the retail sector, gamelodges and private homes, reaching as far a field as Europe and the Middle East

Specialising in large scale pieces, which can be seen at the Palace of the Lost City, at Sun City, Carnival City, Monte Casino, Caesars Palace, Grandwest Casino, Boardwalk Casino, Gold Reef City, Leopard Creek gamelodges, Sugar Beach resort, Mauritius, Grand Hyatt Oman, Royal Mirage Du Bai, Sibaya, Tusk Rio and Morula, Suncoast Casino, Silver Star Casino.

We ensure that every aspect of your project down to the finest detail, is enhanced and completed with excellence. Our wide range of skills and expertise provides.

An extensive product range, together with knowledge, communication and the expertise of our people, lays the foundation for the success of all projects.Artworks Unlimited is committed to offering our clients the highest quality excellent finishes, innovative and cost effective solutions to the most complex design and engineering problems.

Your deadline is our priority. Artworks Unlimited experience in large scale“fast-track” projects, ensures timely completion and client satisfaction.

Delivering what we promise. Leading edge performance, through reliability,flexibility, expertise and innovation.

Artworks Unlimited provides a turnkey services, from assistance and advice in the early design stages of a project, through full working drawings to installation on site.

Challenge your imagination!