GR Handyman Services
Home Builders in Groot Brakrivier, South Africa
    At GR Handyman Services we always try to put the customers needs first. We operate in Eden, covering most of the Garden Route on the South Coast of Western Cape, South Africa. Our main focus is George, Mossel Bay & Wilderness and everything in between. We do pretty much everything including Residential or Commercial Repairs and Maintenance all the way up to small to medium remodelling or improvement jobs. Please get in touch with Fanus for a no hassle free quote.
    Services
    • handyman
    • handyman services
    • construction
    • renovations
    Service areas
    Groot Brakrivier and South Africa
    Address
    4 FlaminkCres, Outeniqua Strand
    6525 Groot Brakrivier, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-711665724 grhandymanservices.co.za
