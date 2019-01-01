Your browser is out-of-date.

Soda Custom
Designers in Cape Town, South Africa
    The marly Hotel
    Surf Shack by soda custom

    Soda is a Turn-Key interior design and project management company specialising in bespoke interior solutions. We pride our selves on our ability to provide an extremely personalised service whilst maintaining time and budget obligations. We operate predominantly in Johannesburg and Cape Town but are capable of taking on jobs just about anywhere.

    Services
    • Bars
    • executive offices
    • night clubs
    • restaurants
    • residential
    • hotels
    • gyms
    • retail
    Service areas
    • Design and project management.
    • Cape Town
    • South Africa
    Company awards
    Winner of the restaurant and bar design award held in London 2019
    Address
    7 Jarvis Street Green Point
    8051 Cape Town, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-824083448 www.sodacustom.co.za
    Soda Custom, Soda Projects

