Proud Centurion Electricians (No Call Out Fee)
Electricians in Lyttelton, South Africa
Reviews (1)
Services

  • electricians

Projects

    About the Business

Specialties

    SANS approved electrician based in Centurion, all aspects of electrical installation, maintenance, repair and fault finding. Inspection and testing, electrical surveys/reports. Emergency electrician Centurion 24 hour call out service. Reactive and proactive maintenance.HistoryEstablished in 2008.Centurion Electricians was formed after the owner Martin decided to use his expertise and vast experience within the electrical industry to create a dynamic and ambitious company. The company has gone from strength to strength and has many blue chip clients. We always do what suits the customer and put your needs first. We pride ourselves on the professional attitude we take in all of our installations.

    Martin is a very experienced electrician with a vast knowledge of all things electrical.


    Having learnt his trade working for some of the largest companies in the Liverpool , Meyserside in United Kingdom he has learnt the skills required to tackle almost any install.


    Having spent over 15 years working in reactive maintenance he has the necessary skills to diagnose faults quickly and in a efficient manner.For all electrical emergencies &situations in and around Centurion do not hesitate to contact Martin on 0768620394

    Service areas
    • centurion
    • south africa
    • Lyttelton, South Africa
    Address
    0163 Lyttelton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-768620394
    Reviews

    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    good electricians in centurion
    10 months ago
    Project date: August 2021
