Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Centurion, South Africa
Reviews (4)
Services

  • centurion plumbers
  • rooihuiskraal plumbers
  • Pretoria plumbers
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

10% discount on all clients
Availability: Within a week
Centurion
R650
Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee)
Lyttleton Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee)
Availability: Within a week
Centurion
R650
Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee)
Centurion Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee)
Availability: Within a week
Centurion
R450
Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee)

Projects

    • Reliable Centurion Plumbers in Mnandi AH 0793194633, Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee) Multi-Family house
    Reliable Centurion Plumbers in Mnandi AH 0793194633
    Urinal Repairs at Centurion Golf Estate 0793194633, Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces
    Urinal Repairs at Centurion Golf Estate 0793194633
    Centurion Central Plumbing Repairs 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee), Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee) Centurion Rooihuiskraal Plumbers 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee) Commercial spaces
    Centurion Central Plumbing Repairs 0793194633 (No Call Out Fee)

    Welcome to Centurion Plumbers, a plumbing company with a track record taking pride in serving our customers with dedication and fairness over the past 34 years! We offer professional 24-hour emergency plumbing services in Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, and Johannesburg North with fast response times, free plumbing quotes and professional plumbers to have your plumbing problem taken care of the same day.

    No Call Out Fee, Free Quote 0793194633 (24hours) Plumbers & Electricians Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand & johannesburgWe do Domestic, Commercial/ Industrial Electrical & Plumbing Repairs, Maintenance & New Installations. Plumbing Services; We Fix;*blocked drains,blocked toilets,gullies,sinks,basins*leaking geysers,leak detection,leaking toilets,taps*burst pipes, burst geysers*geyser replacements / new geyser installations, geyser overflows*pipe diversions & re-rooting,manholes*new installations like washing machines,dishwashers,shower doors*master flows replacements,safety valves*no hot water,noise in the pipes,low pressure,thermostats & elements replacements*bathroom renovations / re-modelling*general plumbing repairs, maintenance & new installations Electrical Services; We Fix*power failures*earth leakages• tripping power• Fault-finding services, faulty plugs, switches, lights*stoves repairs & install, oven repairs*electric fence repairs & install• generator installations & changeover switches• indoor & outdoor lighting repairs,garden lights,chandeliers,internal lighting designs, day & night switches•intercoms repairs & installation, pool pump sub distribution boards• Repairing circuit breakers/boxes• air conditioning and refrigeration• distribution board rewiring• thermostat & element replacements,geyser timer installations• Domestic and commercial electrical installation and maintenance*garage motors repairs,gate motors installations & repairs*general electrical repairs, maintenance & new installations NB; We Operate Everyday Even On Holidays & Weekends On 24 Hour Basis. Our Qualified Technicians are on standby in every area 24/7. We Offer The Most Affordable Rates & all work is Guaranteed;

    Service areas
    Pretoria, South Africa, and Centurion
    Company awards
    5 Awards
    Address
    184 panorama road , rooihuiskraal , centurion
    0157 Centurion, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-793194633 goodelec1.wixsite.com/geyserexperts
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Martin Martin
    Best plumber I ever used in Centurion highly recommended King Kenny
    10 months ago
    Project date: July 2021
    Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    very good plumbing service during lockdown corona virus period
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: March 2020
    Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria Electrical 0794584481 (No Call Out Fee)
    excellent plumbing services at my factory in Hennopspark Centurion
    about 2 years ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Show all 4 reviews
