Inclusive Design Architects
Architects in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (7)
    • The View on First, Inclusive Design Architects Inclusive Design Architects Pool
    The View on First, Inclusive Design Architects Inclusive Design Architects Walls
    The View on First, Inclusive Design Architects Inclusive Design Architects Patios
    The View on First
    Inclusive Design Architects is a recently established architectural firm, specializing in all residential, commercial and industrial projects that the architectural profession has to offer. IDA’s aim is to have a work ethic that is inclusive to the entire lifecycle of a project. This creates a relationship with all aspects of design, in order to create buildings that are not only sustainable, but also honest. The architecture must work for the client and work for itself.
    Services
    • Full architectural service
    • Council drawings and submissions
    • Measure up and drawings of existing buildings
    • Quality reports and snag lists
    Service areas
    Gauteng and South Africa
    Address
    88, 7th Street, Parkmore
    2196 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-825780579 www.inclusivearchitects.co.za

    Reviews

    Anthony McHenry
    What a team. Solving design all the time.
    3 months ago
    Rudolph Strydom
    almost 2 years ago
