Inclusive Design Architects is a recently established architectural firm, specializing in all residential, commercial and industrial projects that the architectural profession has to offer. IDA’s aim is to have a work ethic that is inclusive to the entire lifecycle of a project. This creates a relationship with all aspects of design, in order to create buildings that are not only sustainable, but also honest. The architecture must work for the client and work for itself.
- Services
- Full architectural service
- Council drawings and submissions
- Measure up and drawings of existing buildings
- Quality reports and snag lists
- Service areas
- Gauteng and South Africa
- Address
88, 7th Street, Parkmore
2196 Johannesburg, South Africa
+27-825780579 www.inclusivearchitects.co.za