Inclusive Design Architects is a recently established architectural firm, specializing in all residential, commercial and industrial projects that the architectural profession has to offer. IDA’s aim is to have a work ethic that is inclusive to the entire lifecycle of a project. This creates a relationship with all aspects of design, in order to create buildings that are not only sustainable, but also honest. The architecture must work for the client and work for itself.

Services Full architectural service

Council drawings and submissions

Measure up and drawings of existing buildings

Quality reports and snag lists Service areas Gauteng and South Africa Address 88, 7th Street, Parkmore

2196 Johannesburg, South Africa

South Africa

+27-825780579 www.inclusivearchitects.co.za