Willson Construction
Home Builders in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews
Projects

    • Student Flat alteration, Willson Construction Willson Construction Kitchen
    Student Flat alteration, Willson Construction Willson Construction Minimal style Bathroom
    Student Flat alteration, Willson Construction Willson Construction Minimal style Bathroom
    Student Flat alteration
    Luxury Lodge, Willson Construction Willson Construction Patios
    Luxury Lodge, Willson Construction Willson Construction Modern living room
    Luxury Lodge, Willson Construction Willson Construction Modern living room
    Luxury Lodge

    Willson Construction was established in 1993 by Lenny Willson.

    Our aim is to establish long lasting relationships with clients and and other construction professionals.

    Based in Florida Park, our offices are centrally located.

    The services we offer are:

    1. Domestic works - New homes, alterations and additions
    2. Commercial work - Building of schools, Olympic swimming pools, offices and lodges.
    3. Industrial work - Factories, structural concrete, bridges


    We are registered with the MBA and NHBRC.

    Services
    Domestic works, Commercial Works, and Industrial works
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Centurion
    • Midrand
    • PTA
    • KZN
    • Knysna
    Address
    410 Ontdekkers Rd, Florida Park
    1724 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-119581521 www.willsonconstruction.co.za

    Reviews

    Kaylin Fletcher
    12 months ago
    Craig Palmer
    about 1 year ago
    Morgan Willson
    over 1 year ago
