Willson Construction was established in 1993 by Lenny Willson.

Our aim is to establish long lasting relationships with clients and and other construction professionals.

Based in Florida Park, our offices are centrally located.

The services we offer are:

Domestic works - New homes, alterations and additions Commercial work - Building of schools, Olympic swimming pools, offices and lodges. Industrial work - Factories, structural concrete, bridges





We are registered with the MBA and NHBRC.