West Coast Roof Care (Pty) Ltd
Roofing & Gutters in Vredenburg
    • Moorreesburg, West Coast Roof Care (Pty) Ltd West Coast Roof Care (Pty) Ltd
    +6
    Moorreesburg

    We care about your property that is why West Coast Roof Care (Pty)

    Ltd using their own specialised paint and want to help solve whatever moisture

    or waterproofing problems you may have. You can expect the finest service from West Coast Roof

    Care (Pty) Ltd. Along with high quality products and proven expertise, we

    always put our customers first. We care about your problems.

    No matter

    what your water problem, West Coast Roof Care (Pty) Ltd looks for the most

    affordable and long-lasting solutions. 

    Services
    • Roof cleaning
    • Roof Painting
    • Waterproofing
    • asbestos encapsulation
    Service areas
    • Vredenburg 7380 (Western Cape)
    • Vredenburg
    • South Africa
    Address
    7380 Vredenburg
    South Africa
    +27-845577750 wcroofcare.co.za
