South African lighting design studio, Mema Designs, creates unique products using woven aluminium mesh fabric. A collaborative venture, developed over several years by business partners, Ari Geva and Sian Eliot, their exquisite lighting pieces are finely crafted and could be described as ‘jewellery for architectural spaces’. Their combined fifty years’ experience in industrial design and electronics engineering is a great foundation for an otherwise extremely artistic collaboration.

These exquisite lighting pieces come to life in their studio in the pulsating city of Johannesburg; the perfect place to bring together their unparalleled art, craft, and engineering practices.