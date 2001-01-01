Your browser is out-of-date.

Mema Designs (Pty) Ltd
Lighting Designers in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (2)
    South African lighting design studio, Mema Designs, creates unique products using woven aluminium mesh fabric. A collaborative venture, developed over several years by business partners, Ari Geva and Sian Eliot, their exquisite lighting pieces are finely crafted and could be described as ‘jewellery for architectural spaces’. Their combined fifty years’ experience in industrial design and electronics engineering is a great foundation for an otherwise extremely artistic collaboration.

    These exquisite lighting pieces come to life in their studio in the pulsating city of Johannesburg; the perfect place to bring together their unparalleled art, craft, and engineering practices.

    Custom Designer Lighting Solutions for Home and Office
    Gauteng province and South Africa
    39 Vlak Street Selby
    2001 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-824175661 memadesigns.co.uk

    Hema Maskowitz
    Sian is great and the products absolutely beautiful. The Waterlilies Pendant is the most beautiful thing I've ever owned. Service was swift and Sian kept me updated all the way from Order to Delivery. I can't wait to work with Mema Designs again.
    3 months ago
    beVonk Electrical
    My experience was very good.
    about 1 year ago
