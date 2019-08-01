Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ADTICS Research and Media Consulting Services Pty LTD
Other Businesses in Pretoria, South Africa
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    ARMS is methodological and research expert organisation based in Pretoria, South Africa. Our staff specializes in research methods and is dedicated to understanding a particular impact of policy, legislation and behaviour practices of communities and organisations.

    Client contextIdentification of changing behaviors of communities, citizen-consumers, and determining the trends and their implications.


    Assessing and benchmarking satisfaction with services, and measuring improvement.


    Measuring the impact and outcome of programmes, projects and policies

    Services
    Health, Business, and Market
    Service areas
    • Southern Africa
    • Pretoria, South Africa
    Company awards
    Nil
    Address
    10 Waterbok Street Kwaggasrand
    0183 Pretoria, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-632028057 www.adtics.co.za

    Reviews

    Moses Ssentongo
    over 2 years ago
      Add SEO element