QUALIFIED ELECTRICIANSWE SPECIALISE IN-HOUSE WIRING FROM DBs, PLUGS, LIGHTING-INDUSTRIAL INSTALLATIONS AND MAINTENANCE-COMMERCIAL INSTALLATIONS AND MAINTENANCE-SHOP LIGHTING AND GARDEN LIGHTS GATE MOTORS-GENERATOR INSTALLATIONS AND SERVICES-SOLAR AND INVETER INSTALLATION-COMPRESSOR INSTALLATIONS AND SERVICES-APPLIANCES AND ALL HEATING GADGETS-COCs REPAIRS AND CERTIFICATIONCALL GODWILL 0813327069/0678441164