Exclusive Locksmiths
General Contractors in Randburg, South Africa
Reviews (6)
    • Exclusive Locksmiths proudly carries more than 16 years experience, providing clients with reliable, efficient and affordable services.

    We specialize in:-

    VEHICLES: Unlocking all makes and models of cars and trucks, replace locks and key duplication and coding. 

    HOUSEHOLD: Unlocking and replacing any locks as well as key duplications.

    COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRY: Unlocking and replacing any locks, providing key duplications as well as master keys.

    We also unlock safes.

    Exclusive Locksmiths is proud to be a member of the Locksmiths Association of South Africa.


    Services
    • Locksmith;
    • key coding
    • Unlocking
    • Master keys
    • Open safes
    • new locks
    • new keys
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    189 New Market Road, Northriding
    2194 Randburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-726277523 exclusivelocksmiths.co.za

    Reviews

    Mabu Baepi
    Wrong location on Google maps for me. However the number provided, they answer the phone. But could not find the place. Took me to the wrong location. So never was able to access the assistance I needed.
    about 1 year ago
    Pezzlez Tshitiza
    over 2 years ago
    Lauren Crystal De Oliveira
    No complaints:)
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
