Exclusive Locksmiths proudly carries more than 16 years experience, providing clients with reliable, efficient and affordable services.
We specialize in:-
VEHICLES: Unlocking all makes and models of cars and trucks, replace locks and key duplication and coding.
HOUSEHOLD: Unlocking and replacing any locks as well as key duplications.
COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRY: Unlocking and replacing any locks, providing key duplications as well as master keys.
We also unlock safes.
Exclusive Locksmiths is proud to be a member of the Locksmiths Association of South Africa.
- Service areas
- Gauteng
- Address
-
189 New Market Road, Northriding
2194 Randburg, South Africa
South Africa
+27-726277523 exclusivelocksmiths.co.za