Exclusive Locksmiths proudly carries more than 16 years experience, providing clients with reliable, efficient and affordable services.

We specialize in:-

VEHICLES: Unlocking all makes and models of cars and trucks, replace locks and key duplication and coding.

HOUSEHOLD: Unlocking and replacing any locks as well as key duplications.

COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRY: Unlocking and replacing any locks, providing key duplications as well as master keys.

We also unlock safes.

Exclusive Locksmiths is proud to be a member of the Locksmiths Association of South Africa.



