With both a Portuguese & British upbringing, my personality is far from boring! Passionate is what I am…about LIFE, about FOOD & most of all INTERIOR spaces. I have always had a passion for Interior Decorating & Design and have been privileged to be able to pursue this as my career. My creative journey has shown and taught me appreciation for different styles of interior decorating allowing me to gain an in-depth knowledge of: Furniture; Fabrics; Design; Project Management and ensuring that I always exceed my clients expectations. I run a full interior design business from the initial stages – concept of design; construction and the interior decorating of a project. Over & above the running my business, I love to keep the general public informed, updated and inspired on what’s hot in the Design & Décor world through various social media platforms. Services on offer nationally & internationally for residential, corporate & hospitality industries include: Interior design Interior decorating and Studio Anna – Online Interior Design My unique look: Comfortable contemporary living with an eccentric twist

