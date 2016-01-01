Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Cucina Bespoke
Kitchen Manufacturers in Sandton
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Corporate Office, Cucina Bespoke Cucina Bespoke Office spaces & stores
    Corporate Office, Cucina Bespoke Cucina Bespoke Office spaces & stores
    Corporate Office, Cucina Bespoke Cucina Bespoke Office spaces & stores
    +18
    Corporate Office

    Whether you prefer a lifestyle kitchen, bespoke kitchen, german kitchen, italian kitchen, high end kitchen or even a signature kitchen - you found the right company. Cucina Bespoke will ensure a state of the art kitchen.

    CucinaBespoke also specialize in Hotel and Corporate Furniture.

    We can do any type of kitchen, whether you looking for a Melamine, High Gloss, Veneer or even a duco kitchen, we can do it for you.

    Cucina Bespoke is well known for very competitive pricing and excellent qualities. We only make use of A Grade materials to give you the customer only the best quality at the best price.

    Services
    • kitchens
    • bedroom cupboards
    • Vanities
    • Hotel Furniture
    • Corporate Furniture
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Sandton
    Address
    2194 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-111007204 www.cucinabespoke.co.za

    Reviews

    jason6
    Brilliant Service, on time and very much into detail. I had a few requests and most of them could be incorporated.  Some could not but was explained to me why I could not do it and I have done my research and they were right.  High Five to people who is honest and actually give there clients the right advise.  I am busy with project No.2 with them now and will continuously make use of them
    about 5 years ago
    Project date: September 2016
    Edit
      Add SEO element