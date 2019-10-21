Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Gate Motors Johannesburg
General Contractors in Edenvale
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Gate Motors Johannesburg
    Gate Motors Johannesburg
    Gate Motors Johannesburg
    +2
    Click to complete

    Gate Motors Johannesburg, your local gate automation and security specialist in Johannesburg, Johannesburg. Call 083-986-8400 for help with sales, service or support. With Gate Motors Johannesburg you get after-sales support. Fast response times and same day service. Plus the lowest prices in Johannesburg for gate openers. Our qualified and experienced staff, know what they are doing and will help you to make the right decision when choosing swing gate or sliding gate motors.

    Services
    • Gate Motors
    • Electric Fencing
    • CCTV Security
    • Intercom Systems
    Service areas
    Edenvale
    Address
    540 Greenstone Ridge, Greenstone
    1609 Edenvale
    South Africa
    +27-839868400 sssljohannesburg.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Gate Motors Johannesburg

    When it comes to beefing up your security at your home, or access control at the office. It’s important to use a reliable, and professional company like Gate Motors Johannesburg. We’ve been in business for more than a decade. We’re well-known for our fast, friendly and professional service. Call 083-986-8400 and speak to a representative about your driveway gates!

    Reviews

    Michael Joudal Michael Joudal
    I'm verry happy with our new sliding gate motor. SSSL Johannesburg were very professional and did exactly what they promised!
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    Naomi Miles Naomi Miles
    SSSL Johannesburg exceeded all exceptions I highly recommend them as I'm really happy with the service they provided.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: January 2020
    Edit
    Abby Scherf Abby Scherf
    Gate Motor Johannesburg did a great job on repairing my gate motor. I highly recommend this company for repairs.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: February 2020
    Edit
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element