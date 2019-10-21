Gate Motors Johannesburg, your local gate automation and security specialist in Johannesburg, Johannesburg. Call 083-986-8400 for help with sales, service or support. With Gate Motors Johannesburg you get after-sales support. Fast response times and same day service. Plus the lowest prices in Johannesburg for gate openers. Our qualified and experienced staff, know what they are doing and will help you to make the right decision when choosing swing gate or sliding gate motors.