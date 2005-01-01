We stand for many things, all of which culminate in an architectural service that is unlike any other, and is the poetic realisation of purpose, process and people.
We stand for innovation, excellence and working together. We believe in technology, world-class systems, education and the ability to be willing to learn. We pay meticulous attention to detail, and offer solutions with consistency and accountability.
We build relationships, across borders – we are Africa, we are Cape Town’s Northern Suburbs, and we are local authenticity. We are architects. We are unique. We do more. We go further. #WeAreBpas
- Company awards
- BUILD’s – Innovators in Design: Sitari Country Estate
- BUILD'S—Best Private Residence Design Firm 2020—South Africa
Office F14 First Floor, Willowbridge Shopping Centre, 39 Carl Cronje Drive
7530 Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa
+27-818765672 www.bpas.co.za
BPAS Architects, an award-winning Architect’s firm was established in 2005 under the leadership of Principal Architect, Landseer Collen, and has resolutely positioned itself as a practice at the forefront of industry trends. BPAS Architects has extensive experience in the design of Institutional, Residential, Commercial and Interior projects. Completed projects located throughout South Africa, Africa, Seychelles and establishing relations in the United Arab Emirates, we pride ourselves in continuously achieving client satisfaction of the highest standards.
BPAS Architects is situated in the Northern suburbs of the Cape Town and opened a second office in Illovo, Johannesburg in early 2019.
Team members are the keys to success at BPAS Architects, and therefore we cultivate a company of choice for employment. Investment in continuous professional development, locally as well as abroad, is essential to stimulate holistic and critical thinking skills and industry awareness.
The wellbeing of our staff is a vital element of the company: an active educational calendar is imperative to achieve a positive and progressive office culture with motivated and creative individuals. Additionally, keeping up to date with the latest operating technology is at the core of the quality and success of our work.