Green Evolution Architecture
Architects in Johannesburg
    Modern minimalist house in Bryanston, Johannesburg on a sloping site with magnificent views over Johannesburg for a design concious client.
    House in Tamboerskloof , Cape Town for discerning client reflecting a modern life style.

    Green EvolutionArchitecture (Pty) Ltd was established by Christian Gottschalk in June 2011 with the intent to produce contemporary and relevant South African architecture coupled with the desire to explore innovative ideas that respond to the challenges of environmentally appropriate buildings for living and working in. Meeting the challenges of energy efficiency in buildings is a central driving force in the design ethos of the practice by implementing strategies that address these issues practically and efficiently, while at the same time balancing this with the client’s requirements towards budget and their own design aspirations. In order to co-ordinate all the conditions that converge on a project’s requirements, we always recommend to clients that the practice is appointed on the basis of a full architectural service so that the project’s design may be conceived , developed and implemented by ourselves ensuring absolute continuity resulting in the successful realization of the client’s original design brief.

    Services
    Comprehensive architectural services
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Johannesburg
    Address
    170 Broadacres Country Estate, Syringa Road, Broadacres, Fourways
    2021 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-825772345 www.greenevoarchitecture.co.za
