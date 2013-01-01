The Builder Guy Pty (Ltd) - Established in 2013. With more than 20 years’ experience within the construction industry. We have created a strong relationship with all our clients over the years & maintain them regularly.

Here, at The Builder Guy, we market our company on many platforms & are certified and accredited by multiple service providers around South Africa.

We have cast a strong foundation with our team. We are a reliable, effective, dedicated, passionate efficient team of multiple tradesmen & each hold great healthy relationship with each member within our company & our clients. We offer free advice to all our clients and help all our clients by going that extra mile every single time. We believe in client satisfaction & is one of our value's.

Our teams & sub-contracted teams are skilled &/or trained in their duty’s onsite. Most of "The Builder Guy's" staff have been trade tested, studied in the construction & building sector in a preferred field of expertise or has gained significant experience in their journey. Some of our colleagues have furthered their professions by taking time to study & learn more about the construction & building industry within a certain field to become a specialist. We encourage this to all, as we have seen, we learn something new every day.

All our products and materials are purchased from top quality SABS approved suppliers within South Africa. This ensures great quality, longer guarantees & warranty's & much more. We don’t just quote & Invoice, we apply a technical mind set of each project and challenge. We have a passion for this industry we find ourselves in we love what we do & do what we love. We take pride in all our finishes, workmanship, quality & reliability as if it were our own home.

We have a vision of growing our company to a medium size business. We would love to send out handymen to various sites & run 7-8 major renovations as well as 2-3 new developments simultaneously around the Gauteng Province. This is our vision & goal we have set for The Builder Guy, not only for us for our clients all around South Africa.

We all hold one major secret that nails each project to perfection..."PASSION".

We are an accredited, Certified, tested, professional company with quality workmanship, at competitive prices. The Builder Guy Pty (Ltd) holds integrity as a very high value & is the core value within the company.





Below are some of our listed services we offer.

Home Renovations Alterations Extensions New Developments Concrete Foundations Boundary walls Fencing Qualified Electrician Certified Plumber Ceilings & Partitions Flooring Entertainment Areas Features Rhinolite Plaster Patio & Pergolas Paving Screeds Painting Cladding Waterproofing Damp proofing Aluminium Windows & Doors Maintenance & D.I.Y Design / House plans 2D & 3D

AND MUCH MORE...



