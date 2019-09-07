Your browser is out-of-date.

KES OUTDOOR LIVING (PTY)LTD
Kitchen Manufacturers in V&A Waterfront , Cape town
    Clooney Rooftop Kitchen-Berlin
    Outdoor Kitchens, KES OUTDOOR LIVING (PTY)LTD KES OUTDOOR LIVING (PTY)LTD Kitchen units Ceramic
    Outdoor Kitchens

    We’re passionate about great design and fantastic customer experience for our clients. That’s why we have partnered with WESCO – the award winning outdoor kitchen experts – to bring you the best outdoor kitchens in the world .

    Further to our exciting launch in Majorca, Ibiza and Germany, where we have completed many successful installations, our European team is now proud to bring KES Outdoor Living to South Africa. Based in Cape Town, we have the ability to install across the country.

    Services
    • OUTDOOR KITCHENS and Accessories
    • OUTDOOR FURNITURE
    • OUTDOOR AWNINGS
    Service areas
    SOUTH AFRICA
    Company awards
    German Design Award 2020
    Address
    Cnr Dock Rd and Stanley Rd
    8000 V&A Waterfront , Cape town
    South Africa
    +27-214036426 www.kesd.co.za
