Rain Productions
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg,
Reviews (4)
Projects

    • Reliable Event Hire Solutions Johannesburg, Rain Productions Rain Productions
    Reliable Event Hire Solutions Johannesburg

    Are you looking for quality furniture and other unique event hire equipment in Johannesburg? Look no further than Rain Productions. The leading furniture rental company Gaunteng wide. We provide domestic and commercial clients with a full range of luxury furniture for their birthday, wedding, graduation, and corporate functions too. These range from standard chairs, side tables, bar stools, coffee table, lighting, and LED furniture. You can rely on us to make your event memorable for a very affordable fee. After being in the industry for more than 18 years, we have gained a deeper understanding of the diverse clients' needs, and how to satisfy them - from the concept stage, all the way to implementation and execution. Call us today on +27 (84) 626 6063 and talk to a seasoned event hire expert. We are always ready to listen and offer advice about the industry, while drafting quotations on request. Don’t forget to drop by our website at https://rainproductions.co.za/ to learn more about what we do.

    Services
    • Furniture & event rentals
    • standard sofas
    • coffee table
    • side table
    • standard occasion chairs
    • standard cafe & dining chairs
    • rugs and flooring
    • outdoor furniture and accessories
    • luxury sofas
    • lighting
    • bar fridge
    • standard cocktail table
    • LED furniture and accessories
    • counters
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Gauteng
    Address
    1 Krag St Selby,
    2001, Johannesburg,
    South Africa
    +27-846266063 rainproductions.co.za

    Reviews

    Gisela Krischker
    Asked for a quote. Never got one
    8 months ago
    Hendrick Dimakatsi
    about 3 years ago
    Bryden Menday
    It's the best 👌🏻😁
    over 6 years ago
