Dikotloung Investments is a company that was registered

(registration no: 2009/157655/23) and founded in 2009 by

Mr. Moses Ramafalo. Our aim is to offer a wide range of

exceptional, yet cost effective reliable and tailor made

services in construction because we understand that

quality construction is an investment. We offer our

services to the communities but as well as small, medium

and large businesses in accordance to the services

required by the client.

Dikotloung investments is currently registered under the

National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBC) and

Construction Industry.



