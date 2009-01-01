Dikotloung Investments is a company that was registered
(registration no: 2009/157655/23) and founded in 2009 by
Mr. Moses Ramafalo. Our aim is to offer a wide range of
exceptional, yet cost effective reliable and tailor made
services in construction because we understand that
quality construction is an investment. We offer our
services to the communities but as well as small, medium
and large businesses in accordance to the services
required by the client.
Dikotloung investments is currently registered under the
National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBC) and
Construction Industry.
- Services
- new building, RONOVATION, and AND ALTERATIONS .
- Service areas
- PRETORIA / JOHANNESBURG / WETBANK / POLOKWANE
- Johannesburg South
- Address
-
26 JUTA STREET , 212 MADISON LOFT
2001 Johannesburg South
South Africa
+27-820516699
To be the preferred services provider in construction
solution in a manner that is effective and of the highest
quality.