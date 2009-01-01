Your browser is out-of-date.

dikotloung construction
Home Builders in Johannesburg South
    Architect design, new building , renovation , alterations, aluminum windows and doors , shower installation,
    Architect design, new building , renovation , alterations, aluminum windows and doors , shower installation,

    Dikotloung Investments is a company that was registered

    (registration no: 2009/157655/23) and founded in 2009 by

    Mr. Moses Ramafalo. Our aim is to offer a wide range of

    exceptional, yet cost effective reliable and tailor made

    services in construction because we understand that

    quality construction is an investment. We offer our

    services to the communities but as well as small, medium

    and large businesses in accordance to the services

    required by the client.

    Dikotloung investments is currently registered under the

    National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBC) and

    Construction Industry.


    Services
    new building, RONOVATION, and AND ALTERATIONS .
    Service areas
    • PRETORIA / JOHANNESBURG / WETBANK / POLOKWANE
    • Johannesburg South
    Address
    26 JUTA STREET , 212 MADISON LOFT
    2001 Johannesburg South
    South Africa
    +27-820516699
    Legal disclosure

    To be the preferred services provider in construction

    solution in a manner that is effective and of the highest

    quality.

