Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The_Design_Room
Designers in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We believe your home should not only fit your lifestyle, but

    inspire you every day. It’s about helping you live better and falling in

    love with your home. With all our years of experience we focus on

    creating distinctive homes with a beautiful, functional, comfortable and

    timeless style.

    Services
    • Interior Design—Full turkey service
    • Curtains & Upholstery
    • Custom made furniture and cabinetry
    • Finishing Selection
    • technical Drawings
    • Project Managment
    Service areas
    Gueateng
    Address
    24 Morris Avenue Morehill Benoni
    1501 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-718880620 www.thedesignroom.org.za

    Reviews

    primaflora Dhlamini
    9 months ago
    Mathapelo Nkanyane
    Amazing
    about 1 year ago
    Linda Carstens
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element