Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Frames Online
Furniture & Accessories in Sandton
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Handcrafted Custom Picture Frames & Printed Photos, Frames Online Frames Online Interior landscaping
    Handcrafted Custom Picture Frames & Printed Photos, Frames Online Frames Online Interior landscaping
    Handcrafted Custom Picture Frames & Printed Photos, Frames Online Frames Online Interior landscaping
    +6
    Handcrafted Custom Picture Frames & Printed Photos

    Frames Online is the simplest, most affordable way to frame art, photographs or pictures to decorate your home or business in South Africa.

    We specialise in custom picture framing, printing & framing of images, photo frames, large custom frames and memorabilia framing. If you need a picture frame, you've come to the right place.

    ​With our easy-to-use custom framing tool you can instantly get a quote for the picture frame you need - no waiting for slow email responses, get a price and order right now, or if you prefer shop from our range of standard picture frames.

    ​If you have a digital photo or image that you want printed and frame, look no further, we've got the best prices for framed prints in SA.

    ​We deliver nationwide across South Africa and offer free delivery for all orders over R750! ​By the way, you'll also notice that we're the cheapest frame manufacturer in South Africa, so no need to look elsewhere - start framing now!  

    Services
    • Picture Frames
    • Photo printing & framing
    • photo frames
    • custom frames
    • image printing
    Service areas
    Sandton
    Address
    6 Third Avenue
    2057 Sandton
    South Africa
    +27-835564717 www.framesonline.co.za
      Add SEO element