Livecopper Pty Ltd
Lighting in Pietermaritzburg
Reviews (27)
    • Livecopper exists to bring our customers the widest range of Light Fittings, Electrical and Plumbing products, and in the easiest way possible. Conveniently SHOP ONLINE or speak with a product specialist that can assist you with product selection, availability and price for any sized project.

    Services
    • We are a one-stop-shop for all of your lighting-to-electrical-to-plumbing fitting needs.
    • Interior Designers can make free use of our Project specialists to better facilitate the product selection and buying process.
    • Cant find it? Let us source it for you.
    Service areas
    • Entire South Africa with door-to-door deliveries
    • Pietermaritzburg
    Address
    19 Halstead Road Unit 14—15 Wharfside Park
    3201 Pietermaritzburg
    South Africa
    +27-339400888 www.livecopper.co.za

    Reviews

    Chantelle Fourie
    JP has been amazing to deal with. I asked him for prices a few months ago which I didn't purchase at the time. And even after a few months I asked him again for other quote (which I would have been fed up and thinking this person is wasting my time), he still responded in such a short time period with what I needed. His correspondence via email is superb.
    about 2 months ago
    Davida Byrne
    It doesn’t matter who your contact is at Live Copper, all staff is very efficient, always courteous and ready to help with your orders. We have ordered many different items for the built of our house and every interaction and order was a pleasant one. Can highly recommend
    3 months ago
    James Kingston
    Great 5-star Service. Received call from sales agent (Leo Joseph) shortly after placing order online Had a specific requirement for products purchased (which was specified in order and discussed with him) and this was properly fulfilled as required. Order received in quick time too. This is my second order with them. Highly Recommended.
    3 months ago
    Show all 27 reviews
