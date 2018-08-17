Your browser is out-of-date.

Louis Kleynhans Architects
Architects in Roodepoort
Reviews (0)
    Louis Kleynhans Architects, established in December 2004, is a national African design business, based in Johannesburg, South Africa. It delivering residential and commercial architecture, master planning and space planning to visionary clients in all property sectors.

    Services
    • Modern Residential and Commercial architecture
    • Africa
    Service areas
    roodepoort
    Address
    57 chroom st, roodekrans, roodepoort, 1724
    1724 Roodepoort
    South Africa
    +27-828945139
    Legal disclosure

