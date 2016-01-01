Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hoi P&#39;loy
Lighting in Cape Town
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (9)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Hoi P'loy Slim Shady Wall Lamp, Hoi P'loy Hoi P'loy BedroomLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    Hoi P'loy Slim Shady Wall Lamp, Hoi P'loy Hoi P'loy Living roomLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass Grey
    Hoi P'loy Slim Shady Wall Lamp, Hoi P'loy Hoi P'loy BedroomLighting Copper/Bronze/Brass Amber/Gold
    +3
    Hoi P'loy Slim Shady Wall Lamp

    Hoi P'loy is a vintage inspired lighting company based in Woodstock, Cape Town. "We draw on traditional production values and techniques to bring back a sense of quality and nostalgia from the past and marry those principals with contemporary designs." 


    Services
    Lighting Design and Lighting Manufactur
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Company awards
    100% Design South Africa, BEST LIGHTING DESIGN AWARD 2016
    Address
    48 Hopkins Street, Salt River
    7925 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214471433 www.hoiploy.com
    Legal disclosure

    Hoi P'loy creates a unique line of vintage inspired lighting products. "Our goal is to draw on the production values, materials and techniques from the past and marry them with modern technologies and contemporary designs." The company embraces forgotten materials such as solid brass, Bakelite and fabric-woven electrical cable along with new design tools such as 3D printing and scanning. "We're passionate about bringing back the quality design aesthetics that were once evident in everyday objects." Based in Woodstock, the small studio works with various skilled artisans to offer a new take on lighting inspired from the past.

    Reviews

    Nicolas du Toit
    Ordered on Thursday morning. Delivered on Friday. Nice packaging and great products.
    over 1 year ago
    Cindy Van Heerden
    Amazing quality products that are delivered with care. You know a company takes pride in what they do when even the invoices are well designed and printed on beautiful paper. I won't buy fabric cables from anywhere else. Hooray to quality products and service!
    2 months ago
    Stefan Wyeth
    Beautiful new premises in Hopkins Street. Amazing selection and the staff are knowledgable of the products, courteous and extremely helpful. Love this place
    5 months ago
    Show all 9 reviews
      Add SEO element