Hoi P'loy creates a unique line of vintage inspired lighting products. "Our goal is to draw on the production values, materials and techniques from the past and marry them with modern technologies and contemporary designs." The company embraces forgotten materials such as solid brass, Bakelite and fabric-woven electrical cable along with new design tools such as 3D printing and scanning. "We're passionate about bringing back the quality design aesthetics that were once evident in everyday objects." Based in Woodstock, the small studio works with various skilled artisans to offer a new take on lighting inspired from the past.