In a world of conformity we design for the individual.
We believe everyone has unique taste in decor, and we aim to satisfy our clients by giving them what suits their style. We offer consultations, or complete project management, specialising in refurbishments and creating something beautiful from an empty shell.
Whether you need to recreate a room, or your home /office contact Seva Design to help you create your space.
- Services
- sourcing of hard and soft finishes for home and office
- Space renditions and personal consultations
- Service areas
- National and Boksburg
- Company awards
- Featured inJune 2017 SA Homeowner.
- Address
-
1459 Boksburg
South Africa
+27-824548924 www.sevadesign.co.za
Legal disclosure
Was intensively involved in the flooring for more than 300 MTN stores nationally, as well as bathrooms for Anglo American offices.