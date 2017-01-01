Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Seva Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Boksburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • HOLIDAY HOME/AIR BNB WESTERN CAPE

    In a world of conformity we design for the individual.

    We believe everyone has unique taste in decor, and we aim to satisfy our clients by giving them what suits their style. We offer consultations, or complete project management, specialising in refurbishments and creating something beautiful from an empty shell.

    Whether you need to recreate a room, or your home /office contact Seva Design to help you create your space.

    Services
    • sourcing of hard and soft finishes for home and office
    • Space renditions and personal consultations
    Service areas
    National and Boksburg
    Company awards
    Featured inJune 2017 SA Homeowner.
    Address
    1459 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-824548924 www.sevadesign.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Was intensively involved in the flooring for more than 300 MTN stores nationally, as well as bathrooms for Anglo American offices.

      Add SEO element