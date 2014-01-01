3P Plumbers, Building & Maintenance is a reliable local business that strives for perfection. The 3P's of 3P Plumbers stands for Passion, Precision & Perfection. We are the team you want to use for building, plumbing . We get the job done right the first time round.FROM BEGINNING TO END.3P Plumbers, Building & Maintenance has the ability to assist you with your project from start to finish. We believe strong project management with the right teams is the key to building successfully. Our History

HOW WE STARTED.I3P Plumbers, Building & Maintenance was founded by Shaun Thompson in 2014. Shaun had worked for a large factory in Durban where he would manage all the piping infrastructure for all the machines in the factory. Shaun used his experience & knowledge to form 3p Plumbers.OUR GOALS FOR THE FUTUREOur goal for the future is to provide an easy stress free service for all our customers in Durban. We are focused on service and try to improve our customer experience whenever and wherever we can. Our vision of our business would be that everyone has something good to say about our business and that we are trusted in the community.