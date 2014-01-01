HOW WE STARTED.I3P Plumbers, Building & Maintenance was founded by Shaun Thompson in 2014. Shaun had worked for a large factory in Durban where he would manage all the piping infrastructure for all the machines in the factory. Shaun used his experience & knowledge to form 3p Plumbers.OUR GOALS FOR THE FUTUREOur goal for the future is to provide an easy stress free service for all our customers in Durban. We are focused on service and try to improve our customer experience whenever and wherever we can. Our vision of our business would be that everyone has something good to say about our business and that we are trusted in the community.
- Services
- building and plumbing
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
137 prichard rd Olivedale
2188 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-615428874 www.3pplumbers.co.za