Ceiling Masters Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Jane Furse.
Reviews (1)
    • We are here to give a dream a reason,We are here to give a dream of a good life a reason, A good life is to about to having a Good income,Education, Home,Good health etc, We also here to help those who have no hope, especially Kids and young people,

    We have a long time Planned,Development and tested Vision,Projects, Routine etc, We are the Best on Interior Decoration Ceiling & Designs, Home Decor,

    Contact us on +27823642434

    Email; publification555@gmail,com

    Services
    • Decoration Ceiling & Design.
    • Furnisher Design & Decorations
    Service areas
    • Floor & Wall Tile.
    • Jane FurseWe are Here to Give a Dream a Reason
    Address
    10175 Lekgwareng Street
    1085 Jane Furse.
    South Africa
    +27-823642434 pubsons.blogspot.com

    Reviews

    Hazal
    helpful people
    over 2 years ago
