Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Crown Slaters
Roofers in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Slate Roof Maintenance
  • New Slate Roof
  • Slate Re-Roof
  • Everite
  • Wooden Shingles
  • Waterproofing
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Established in 1983, Crown Slaters strive to be the leaders in providing expert workmanship and slate roofing services in the Greater Gauteng area. Crown Slaters is a slate roofing specialist company which prides itself on excellence in the supply, installation and maintenance of natural Slate Tile Roofs as well as Everite Fibre Cement, Slate and Wooden Shingles.

    Service areas
    Greater Gauteng Area
    Address
    Boland street, Honeydew
    2040 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-825764570 www.crownslaters.co.za

    Reviews

    Tracy Salomon
    9 months ago
    Susan Shapiro
    10 months ago
    Wayne Arrow
    Marc and his team made the dreaded slate roof repair nightmare a breeze. Flexible and extremely professional took the time to clean up and go beyond what was quoted, highly recommended
    9 months ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element