Mid Century inspired furniture locally designed and manufactured in Cape Town for modern living and stylish work spaces. Handcrafted solid wood finishes and locally sourced fabrics to create beautiful statement pieces. Visit our showrooms at The Woodstock Exchange on 66 Albert Road, Woodstock, Shop AG14 and 128, 16th Street, Parkhurst, Gauteng
- Services
- Furniture
- Service areas
- South Africa [Gauteng and Western Cape]
- Parkhurst
- Address
-
2193 Parkhurst
South Africa
+27-836320615 sakscorner.co.za