A newly formed family run business specialising in innovative processes using 3D Rendering and Virtual Reality for the Interior Design, Renovation and Real Estate Industries.

WANT TO DESIGN YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS SPACE? CONCERNED THE FINAL PRODUCT WON'T MEET EXPECTATION?

WE CAN SOLVE IT! We can work with private home/business owners to help visualise and design their spaces before and during renovation. We work with the home owner throughout the design process and project management using 3D and VR technology throughout to ensure alignment on design between all parties. A shared understanding of design and vision leads to a smoother renovation process, lower costs and shorter schedules.

EVER HAD THAT CLIENT WHO JUST CAN'T SEE YOUR VISION? OR THAT HOMEBUYER WHO CAN'T SEE THE POTENTIAL IN A PROPERTY? OR THAT CLIENT WHO MISUNDERSTANDS THE DESIGN AND WANTS CHANGES AFTER CONSTRUCTION?

WE CAN SOLVE IT, we work with interior designers, building contractors, estate agents, developers and many others to help visualise their ideas and present them to their prospective clients in Virtual Reality.

Realistic visualisation helps communicate plans and ideas between parties and ensure alignment and reduce costs associated with re installation normally created by misunderstandings of the design. RooMoo can work with all parties throughout the entire design and construction process to ensure parties are updated when needed and everyone is on the same page. A clear understanding of the design between all parties significantly speeds up the construction process minimising schedule delays and cost overruns.

We can help your clients see the WOW factor in your designs.....