Welcome to Hy-Energy, your number one source for all things solar. We're dedicated to giving you the very best solar solutions, no matter what the need, with a focus on delivering the best quality products, at a affordable price and at the highest standard of workmanship.

Hy-Energy is the exciting new renewable energy division of Hybrid Electrical and Plumbing. Hybrid Electrical and Plumbing was established in 1992 and is operating as electrical and plumbing contractors from their offices in Centurion. The company has grown over the past 25 years with 80 permanent employees ranging from semi-skilled to qualified Electricians and plumbers. Due to high demand in alternative electricity generation and ongoing grid failures in South Africa, Hy-Energy was established.