SM Plumbing
Plumbers in Johannesburg
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Emergency Plumbing
  • Leak Detection
  • Prepaid & Smart Meters
  • Water Storage & Harvesting
  • Alterations & Bathroom Renovations
  • Installations
  • Drain Clean
  • Construction Plumbing
  • New Geyser Installations
  • Geyser Services
  • Solar Geysers
  • Heat Pumps
    • SM Plumbing
    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU?Whether domestic, commercial or industrial, or government.As registered, and accredited plumbers, we are driven to provide our clients not only with comprehensive cost effective solutions, but also great customer service with our quality workmanshipEnsuring that the SANS, national building regulations, built environment regulations, and regional municipal by laws are adhered to at all times.We strive towards being known as the most reliable and cost effective plumbing company within the industry. Thus are always growing our staff, by increasing their knowledge, and skills, so we constantly provide the same quality workmanship and level of services throughout our workforce, to our customers.With the value added services of monitoring and scheduling maintenance requirements, to ensure all systems & products are maintained at an optimal working order, as well as assist with warranties & guarantees being upheld.

    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Company awards
    PIRB, CIDB, NHBRC accredited
    Address
    211 Adeliade Street, Linmeyer
    2190 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-117493002 www.smplumbing.co.za
