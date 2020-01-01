Your browser is out-of-date.

Precision Carpenters (Pty) Ltd
Carpenters in Centurion
Reviews (2)
Services

  • Kitchen Cupboards
  • kitchen installation
  • kitchen cupboard installation
  • Kitchen Design
    • As one of the best kitchen installation companies in Pretoria we are proud to offer a first-class cupboard and carpentry solution for your fitted kitchen needs. Based in Centurion we are ideally located to cover all of Gauteng and pride ourselves on delivery every time exactly what our customers need.

    With over 20 years combined experience in the industry the team at built in kitchen cupboards have the skills to deliver no matter what your job might be. We have handled everything from Kitchen Design & Installation, Bathroom Cabinet Design & Renovations, Shop Fittings, Bedroom Vanity Units & Wardrobe builds, Custom Built Shelving and Built-in Living Room Storage. Really whatever your carpentry needs our professional woodworker’s and joiners can help you get your dream built today. Just call us on +27 (0)87 550 2594 or visit our website www.builtinkitchencupboards.com to learn more about us today.

    Service areas
    Centurion and Gauteng
    Address
    Unit 11A 183 Edison Crescent, Hennopspark
    0172 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-875502594 www.builtinkitchencupboards.com

    Reviews

    thejoinerygroup123
    Great Service, punctual and professional team. Precision carpenters built our high end kitchen and record time. I would definitely recommend them
    13 days ago
    Project date: May 2022
    Fanie Pieterse Fanie Pieterse
    This Company owned by Christopher (Sibisisu) Ndhlovu has scammed me out of a R11500 desk that I commissioned them to build. The addresses for his business are all fake, does not take answer any phone calls or answer Whatsapp messages. Please be weary of this company and this person. He is well educated and well spoken so he comes across as very trust worthy. This is his website, Please be careful. http://www.precisioncarpenters.co.za/ and this is his number: +277831031977
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: August 2020
