Paintsmiths Kramerville
Paint & Wall Coverings in Johannesburg
Reviews (2)
    • Paintsmiths Kramerville's concept showroom presents a carefully curated exhibit of specialized surface finishes. Our ethos is green! We specialise in environmentally friendy products which does not only save the environment, but also enhances the ethical value of each project. We care for our community and that is why we have a Green Star rating system  helping you to make an informed decision about your families health by using hazard-free, chemical-free products  

    We offer free on-site consultations and specification services on request, as well as hassle free recommendations with specialist applicators to ensure  product quality guarantees.

    We simplify logistics with free 24H delivery minimising our carbon footprint as our stock is delivered ex-warehosue straight to your doorstep.



    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    9 Kramer Building, cnr Desmond & Kramer, Kramerville
    2090 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-114782686 www.paintsmiths.net

    Reviews

    Sonja du Plessis
    about 1 year ago
    Erik Potgieter
    Awesome showroom! Received great service and advise.
    over 2 years ago
