Paintsmiths Kramerville's concept showroom presents a carefully curated exhibit of specialized surface finishes. Our ethos is green! We specialise in environmentally friendy products which does not only save the environment, but also enhances the ethical value of each project. We care for our community and that is why we have a Green Star rating system helping you to make an informed decision about your families health by using hazard-free, chemical-free products

We offer free on-site consultations and specification services on request, as well as hassle free recommendations with specialist applicators to ensure product quality guarantees.

We simplify logistics with free 24H delivery minimising our carbon footprint as our stock is delivered ex-warehosue straight to your doorstep.







