Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kabrioah Irrigation, Boreholes, Landscaping
General Contractors in Kempton Park
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Kabrioah Irrigation, Borehole Drilling, Borehole Submersible Pumps and Centrifugal Pump Installations Repairs, Irrigation & Landscaping for Commercial, Industrial, Domestic and Mining Client Base Cover Johannesburg, Delmas, Witbank no project to small or to Big.Water Filtration Systems.Water Tests SANS Compliant and human Consumption

    Services
    • Borehole Drilling; Borehole Repairs and Installation;Irrigation Repairs and installation;
    • Kempton Park
    • Glen Marais
    • Sunward Park
    • East Rand
    • Sandton
    Service areas
    Kempton Park
    Address
    5 Lewerik Crescent
    1618 Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-735284833 Kabrioahirrigation.co.za
      Add SEO element