Kabrioah Irrigation, Borehole Drilling, Borehole Submersible Pumps and Centrifugal Pump Installations Repairs, Irrigation & Landscaping for Commercial, Industrial, Domestic and Mining Client Base Cover Johannesburg, Delmas, Witbank no project to small or to Big.Water Filtration Systems.Water Tests SANS Compliant and human Consumption
- Services
- Borehole Drilling; Borehole Repairs and Installation;Irrigation Repairs and installation;
- Kempton Park
- Glen Marais
- Sunward Park
- East Rand
- Sandton
- Service areas
- Kempton Park
- Address
-
5 Lewerik Crescent
1618 Kempton Park
South Africa
+27-735284833 Kabrioahirrigation.co.za