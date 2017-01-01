Your browser is out-of-date.

WG Architects
Architects in Durban
Reviews (1)
    Warehousing: Pinetown, Durban
    Warehousing: Pinetown, Durban, WG Architects WG Architects Commercial spaces Concrete Grey
    Warehousing: Pinetown, Durban
    House Izinga, WG Architects WG Architects Modern houses
    House Izinga

    WG Architects are involved in the construction industry designing new buildings and the spaces in and around them. We also help restore and conserve old buildings, and develop new ways of using existing buildings. We are involved in construction projects from the earliest stages right through to completion.

    Services
    • Design and planning
    • 3-D imaging
    • specifications
    • working drawings
    • submission drawings
    • interior design
    • landscape design
    • urban planning
    Service areas
    Durban
    Address
    8 Sutton Cresent Windemere, Durban
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-817809704 www.wgarch.co.za

    Reviews

    Sa Zay Sa Zay
    I had the opportunity of running through various websites / professional services over the internet for a professional Architecture in the Durban Area. I have had the privilege of meeting the face of the company. Wesley a very well knowledgeable experienced individual who prides himself in his Brand. As a first time project I was basically held by the hand and guided through the entire process. Much appreciated and highly recommendable for anybody who is looking for a personalized experienced and quality workmanship.
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: April 2018
