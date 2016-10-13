Your browser is out-of-date.

Crane&#39;s Nest
Kitchen Manufacturers in Newcastle
    For the past years, residents of Northern KwaZulu-Natal and on occasion other parts of South Africa have trusted Crane’s Nest to help bring their décor ideas into being. We assist our clients with the process from design and manufacturing, to installation. If you’ve always dreamed about having a beautiful, timeless, one-of-a-kind kitchen, or perhaps updating an out-of-date one, Crane’s Nest should be your first call. When you trust Crane’s Nest as your cabinet designers, you’re accessing a level of workmanship and attention to detail that will ensure that your kitchen cabinets and cupboards receive compliment after compliment for many years to come. To get started on your kitchen renovation or upgrade, contact Crane’s Nest today.

    Services
    • Cabinetry design
    • cabinetry manufacture
    • cabinetry installation
    • kitchen design
    • kitchen manufacture
    • kitchen installation
    • solid wood
    • local and exotic wood
    • exclusive kitchen
    Service areas
    About a 500 km radius from Newcastle
    Address
    7 Pascal Circle,
    2940 Newcastle
    South Africa
    +27-817859199 www.cranesnestfurniture.co.za
