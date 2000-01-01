Your browser is out-of-date.

Appliance Repair Cape Town
Home Appliances in Cape Town
Reviews (8)
    • Here at Appliance Repairs Cape Town we aim to be the premier service across the western cape when it comes to fixing and broken white household goods, we are the best. We can handle all the major brands including Siemens, Samsung, AEG, LG, Kelvinator, Electrolux, Bosch, Sony, Whirlpool, Miele, Panasonic, Smeg and many more just ask us.

    Whilst we are known for our Fridge and Freezer repair expertise, we can also handle Dishwasher, Tumble dryer, Washing machine repairs. Other Kitchen items we can handle include mending Microwave Ovens, Stove extractor hoods, broken coffee machines. Other appliances around the home we often help mend include air conditioning systems DSTV repairs and fixing TV’s. So rest assured your in first class hands and we service all of Cape Town and are open 24 hours a day … why not call us now on 087 551 0640 or visit our website at www.appliancerepaircapetown.com

    Services
    • Fridge Repair
    • Washing Machine Repair
    • Microwave Repair
    • TV Repair
    • Dishwasher Repair
    • Coffee Machine Repair
    Service areas
    Cape Town and Western Cape
    Address
    5 Hawk Cres, Pelikan Park
    7941 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-875510640 www.appliancerepaircapetown.com

    Reviews

    Armand Fourie
    Great company with affordable pricing and very fast response times!
    6 months ago
    Morne Schmidt
    Worse service ever, not returning calls and never get back to me, stripped my Weber that was working to replace parts, been more than a month now!
    5 months ago
    Darren Kirsten
    Guys please stay away from "Appliance Repair Cape Town". They a scam. Their website looks very professional but don't be fooled by it. Got scammed out of R2000 and my dish washer still not working. They made it worse. Still leaking and also the bypassed the earth on the machine and now I shock when I touch it. they also broke the door spring to the machine.
    7 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
