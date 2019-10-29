Date Listed29/10/2019LocationMidrand, JohannesburgOUR ELECTRICAL SERVICESWe offer a wide range of electrical services to serve all of our clients' electrical concerns, and here are several good examples of them:• Run new cables for plug points• Extend plug points• Test parts, remotes and programming for electrical gate motors as well as electrical gate arms• Test thermostats, isolator switches, elements and main breakers for geysers.• Test plates, elements, thermostat switches and electrical wiring for stoves• Test working parts and switches for electrical appliances• Installing electrical surge protectors• Installing wall mounts for flat screen TV's• Installing various types of electrical components, including lighting, underground cables, change over-switches for generators and more.• Fault finding services to identify damaged or vulnerable electrical wiring.• Installing energy efficient LED lights as well as fluorescent LED's.In addition to installing electrical items, we can also repair and upgrade electrical items and fixtures as well as offer a wide range of repair solutions for most types of problems that affect electrical appliances.So if you currently have problems with your electrical system, we can come over and find the source of the problem. From there, we will recommend the ideal solution to your concerns, and then provide you a quote for our services. If you agree to a contract, we will then begin working on your electrical system.