Designs by Meraki
Interior Designers & Decorators in Alberton, South Africa
    • Kitchen, Designs by Meraki Designs by Meraki Built-in kitchens MDF Multicolored
    Kitchen, Designs by Meraki Designs by Meraki Built-in kitchens MDF Multicolored
    Kitchen
    Baby girls' room, Designs by Meraki Designs by Meraki Modern style bedroom MDF Multicolored
    Baby girls' room, Designs by Meraki Designs by Meraki Modern style bedroom MDF Multicolored
    Baby girls' room
    Modern family home, Designs by Meraki Designs by Meraki
    Modern family home, Designs by Meraki Designs by Meraki
    Modern family home, Designs by Meraki Designs by Meraki
    +6
    Modern family home

    Designs by Meraki is an interior design and decorating company.

    We specialise in: Kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, living rooms, dining rooms, study, garage, entertainment areas and so much more!


    We also offer home staging services to any size property that is for sale. If you want your property to sell 50% faster, then contact us today.


    You can also visit our website for more information!


    082 897 5045

    info@designsbymeraki.co.za

    www.designsbymeraki.co.za

    Services
    • Interior design
    • Interior decorating
    • Furniture design
    • Textile design
    Service areas
    Johannesburg, Alberton, and South Africa
    Address
    9 Woodpecker Crescent
    1453 Alberton, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-828975045 www.designsbymeraki.co.za
