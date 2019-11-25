HOME OF SWEET SAVANNAH is all about adding a piece of Africa into your life, through an array of vibrant bold and bright furniture & decorative products. We specialise in exclusive and custom-made items, predominantly out of well known African fabrics. We create one of a kind decor items by embracing the various materials into contemporary, cool ways that they comfortably fit into any space.
- Services
- Customisation
- Re-upholstery
- Interior Decorator
- Interior Accessories
- Service areas
- Johannesburg
- Address
-
28 Kolobrie Avenue
1619 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-607483157 www.sweetsavannah.co.za
Std Bank-Joy of Jazz launch 2019
Mandela Washington Fellowship Conference-Johannesburg 2019
Decorex 2019