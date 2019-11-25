Your browser is out-of-date.

Home Of Sweet Savannah
Furniture & Accessories in Johannesburg
Reviews
Projects

    • Office Lounge, Home Of Sweet Savannah Home Of Sweet Savannah Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Multicolored
    Office Lounge

    HOME OF SWEET SAVANNAH is all about adding a piece of Africa into your life, through an array of vibrant bold and bright furniture & decorative products. We specialise in exclusive and custom-made items, predominantly out of well known African fabrics. We create one of a kind decor items by embracing the various materials into contemporary, cool ways that they comfortably fit into any space.

    Services
    • Customisation
    • Re-upholstery
    • Interior Decorator
    • Interior Accessories
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    28 Kolobrie Avenue
    1619 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-607483157 www.sweetsavannah.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Lionesses of Africa

    Std Bank-Joy of Jazz launch 2019

    Mandela Washington Fellowship Conference-Johannesburg 2019

    Decorex 2019

    Reviews

    Wecleanitall SA Wecleanitall SA
    Exceptional Service. 100% personalized custom designs available for any space within reasonable budget
    over 2 years ago
    Project date: December 2020
