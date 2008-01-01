Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Roof Repairs Johannesburg
Roofing & Gutters in Johannesburg
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Roof Repairs Johannesburg are Pretoria and Johannesburg based contractors offering a full range of roof repairs, roof replacements, roof maintenance, waterproofing and painting services. Upon inspection and request, we are able to provide you with a full report of our findings in addition to a quotation for remedy.

    Services
    • roof repairs johannesburg
    • waterproofing contractors Johannesburg
    • painting contractors Johannesburg
    • roof replacement services johannesburg
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Gauteng
    Address
    Dean Road, Bedfordview
    2008 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-733654151 www.roof-repairs-johannesburg.co.za

    Reviews

    sibongile nkosana
    Michael is a liar & a scammer. I paid him the call out fee upfront. He never sent me a quotation for the repair. He’s been avoiding my calls. Avoid this business at all costs.
    about 1 month ago
    brain fafukeded
    Fantastic people to work with, very professional, great workmanship and well priced.
    about 2 years ago
      Add SEO element