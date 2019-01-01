Legal disclosure

Aircon Randburg for Aircon Installations, servicing, repairs and maintenance in Randburg for a wide range of aircon brands. Call Air Conditioning Randburg 083-574-9480.Aircon Randburg

AC Randburg is an Air Conditioning Business in Randburg. We are the industry experts in domestic, commercial and industrial air conditioning as well as refrigeration. No matter how big or how small your needs are. We will provide you with a solution that will suite any size project and budget. AC Randburg take great pride in delivering professional Aircon Services in Randburg.

Air Conditioning Randburg aim to please! We continuously strive for perfection and customer satisfaction. Our goals are not only to establish long term business relationships. We also aim to meet and exceed the expectations of our valued clients! With over 12 years of collective knowledge and experience in air conditioning and refrigeration.

Compre Air Randburg are members of the South African Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Association (SARACCA). South African Institute of Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (SAIRAC) and Master Builders Association of South African (MBASA).